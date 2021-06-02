Generation equality forum: Kenya’s roadmap for advancing gender equality and ending all forms of gender based violence and female genital mutilation by 2026

1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Generation Equality is an international platform that seeks to accelerate the implementation of the gender equality commitments in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995 to achieve transformative change. Generation Equality Forum (GEF) is convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France. As part of the GEF process, Kenya is co-leading the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Action Coalition, one of the GEF’s six Action Coalitions (ACs). The other Actions Coalitions include economic justice and rights, bodily autonomy and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), feminist action for climate justice, technology and innovation for gender equality, and feminist movements and leadership. Aligned with international conventions, grounded in Kenya’s national law and policies, guided by research and data, and cognizant of best practices in advancing gender equality, women and girl’s empowerment, this policy brief outlines the challenges on the road to achieving gender equality and elimination of all forms Gender-Based Violence and postulates a way forward. The policy brief also describes Kenya’s current national and social-economic status regarding the advancement of gender equality, women, and girl’s empowerment. The brief specifically outlines Kenya’s GEF commitment framework encompassed by 12 concrete actions on ending all forms of GBV and FGM by 2026. The actions are underpinned across the following pillars outlined by the GEF GBV Action Coalition:

FINANCING: Increase financing and budgetary allocation for gender-based violence prevention and response, including reform and implementation of laws, policies, and multi-sectoral national action plans in domestic resources across sectors. Kenya commits to increasing resource allocation, sustaining the current allocation in FY2020/2021, and setting up co-financing models to create a pathway towards gender-responsive and establish a survivors’ fund and research fund for GBV prevention and response.

LEADERSHIP & ACCOUNTABILITY: By strengthening accountability on enforcement and implementation of Kenya’s laws, policies, and other commitments on advancing Gender equality and ending all forms of GenderBased Violence and Female Genital Mutilation. Kenya commits to developing an accountability framework for tracking expenditure on the allocated resources for ending all forms of GBV and FGM, and an indicator in the government Performance contracting framework to track duty-bearers accountability on enforcement and implementation of GBV laws and policies by 2022.

LAWS AND POLICIES: By ratification and implementation of laws and conventions. Kenya commits to ratifying and implementing the ILO Convention 190 on elimination of Gender-Based Violence and Harassment in the world of work by 2026, in close partnership with the private sector.

DATA: By strengthening the utilization of gender statistics in informing the design, scale-up, and evaluation of FGM and GBV programming. Kenya commits to introducing a module on GBV in the 2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey and developing a GBV management and information system by 2022.

SERVICE DELIVERY: Kenya commits to incorporating GBV prevention and response service provision in the essential minimum package of the Universal Health Coverage UHC by 2022 and scaling up the national police service integrated response to GBV (‘Policare’1). In addition, Kenya commits to establishing Gender-Based Violence Recovery Centers and shelters in all 47 counties by 2026.

Kenya recognizes that the realization of GEF commitments requires the contribution of a wide range of stakeholders. Therefore, Kenya welcomes the contributions of partners through the global GEF Commitment-Makers model.