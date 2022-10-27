Gender gains overshadowed by constitutional violation: An analysis of the situation for women in politics after the 2022 Kenya elections

SHILLA SINTOYIA MEMUSI & DIANA HØJLUND MADSEN

From a gender perspective, three main lessons can be learnt from the general election. First, gender issues are on the rise, a fact shown not least by the appointment of the first-ever women running mate for one of the two main presidential candidates. Second, although the ratios of women representatives at all levels are slowly but steadily increasing, the gender quota is just window dressing, which the parties blatantly ignore or work around by nominating women candidates to top-up lists. Third, violence against women in politics poses a serious threat to women’s political inclusion and citizenship.

n 9 August, Kenyans headed to the polls to elect the country’s president. In addition to the executive, Kenyans also elected 290 members of parliament, 47 governors, 47 senators, 47 women representatives and 1,450 members of county assemblies in the elections. However, the executive race was the focus of attention. Both online and offline, the two presidential contenders William Ruto and Raila Odinga engaged in rhetoric to disparage the other, a tactic that succeeded because of – and was perpetuated by – the spread of misinformation.

Unlike in previous elections, the outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta, supported not his deputy, Ruto, but Odinga, whose party made up the opposition during Kenyatta’s term in office. Considering the proximity of both Ruto and Odinga to state power, there was tension over the parties’ reaction to the results. Mind games during the tallying period did little to ease spreading anxiety, but most hoped for free and fair elections followed by a peaceful transition. This came to pass when the Supreme Court threw out a petition to block Ruto’s swearing-in.

The third election to be conducted under the 2010 Constitution, this year’s poll saw the formation of two main coalitions: Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja. Unsurprisingly, both candidates chose ethnic-Kikuyu running mates. Considering the history of ethnicised political violence in Kenya, this move served to defuse social tensions among the Kikuyu, the country’s largest ethnic group, who, for the first time in Kenya’s history, had no presidential candidate.

Odinga is an ethnic Luo, a community that has not had a successful presidential candidate, while Ruto is from the Kalenjin community, as was late president Daniel Arap Moi, who was in power for 24 years. In his book Multiethnic Democracy – The Logic of Elections and Policymaking in Kenya, Jeremy Horowitz observes that the party system in Kenya is weakly institutionalised and electoral alignments are shaped taking into consideration elite coalitions with ethnic affiliations. This also involves politics characterised by patronage/matronage and clientelism. This tactic is founded on the absence of parties based on a consistent political ideology. The instrumentalization of tribal identities and manipulation of ethnic grievances have therefore always informed political mobilisation. Consequently, the threat and often use of violence hang over every election cycle, especially since electoral violence in 2007-2008.

It is therefore important to note the role of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in reducing ethnic tension between the Luo and Kikuyu communities.

The BBI, a constitutional amendment bill of November 2020, emanated from the rapprochement between Kenyatta and Odinga after the 2017 post-election violence. According to its architects, the bill aimed to prevent the winner-takes-all system that experts say has been the main cause of electoral violence.

Kenyatta’s critics see the BBI process as an ill-disguised power grab by a president who has served two terms and is constitutionally barred from running for a third. However, a handshake in 2018 between Kenyatta and Odinga became the iconic symbol of the pair’s promise to heal the country’s divisions. Pre-election analysis by UK-based NGO Saferworld points out that the landmark handshake contributed to a positive shift in relations between divided ethnic communities, especially in violence-prone hotspots such as Kibera in the capital Nairobi. Coupled with institutional reforms in the past decade, the formation of coalitions and strategic choice of deputies has contributed to reducing hostility between political parties and ethnic communities.