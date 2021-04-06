Gender Financing in Kenya: Mapping funding to improve gender equality, March 2021

Executive summary

This report assesses the availability and quality of publicly available information, including government budgets and open data portals, collects primary data on data use, and tracks the available gender financing to determine how the Government of Kenya and international funders can better meet gender advocates’ needs.

Its findings include:

• Key organizations working to improve gender equality in Kenya are generally dissatisfied with the available information on gender equality funding and initiatives for Kenya. Our analysis of available information supports this view. Without accurate, timely, comprehensive, and accessible information on how gender equality is being supported in Kenya, it is impossible to hold the Kenyan government and other funders to account on their gender equality commitments and to learn which initiatives make Kenya more equal and why.

• The Kenyan government has made commendable efforts to develop and promote gender responsive budgeting (GRB) at the national and sub-national level and to develop a comprehensive aid information management system (e-ProMIS) to track internationally funded initiatives.

• International donors have made significant efforts to apply the OECD-DAC gender equality policy marker to their funding, which makes it possible to provide an indication of their financial commitments to gender equality in Kenya.

Based on these findings, we propose key considerations for the Kenyan government, international donors, and other gender equality stakeholders to build on their progress, effectively engage so that data is published and used to increase awareness of ongoing gender equality efforts, inform program design, facilitate consultations to (re)allocate funding to effective initiatives, and ultimately to improve development outcomes.