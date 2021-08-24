Garissa county: Flood early warning communication strategy - 2021

Garissa County like most of the Arid and Semi-Arid regions in northern and northeastern Kenya, is vulnerable to acute human suffering and loss of development assets brought about by disasters which are caused by both natural and human induced hazards. The main hazards which cause disasters in the county are; drought, conflict, human and livestock diseases and floods. The occurrence of flood events in the county always results in; destruction of properties, loss of lives, destruction of farms and disruption of livelihoods.

As the frequency and intensity of flood events is expected to increase with climate change, as a county, we all need to appreciate the adverse impacts these events could have and the threat these will pose to communities at risk in the county if we don’t act. These events also pose a threat to our livelihood as a county, it is bound to fall into an abyss from the precipice on which it now hangs. This will impede the realization of the Garissa County CIDP and the national Vision 2030. There is need to take action now and in future to mitigate the negative impacts of floods and establish a situation where present and future generations will have better livelihoods that can sustain their well-being, live in peace and enjoy good health.

The development and implementation of effective and reliable flood early warning communication systems in Garissa County is key in forewarning and reducing the impacts of floods in the county. Going forward the Garissa County government will in collaboration with other key stakeholders ensure that the strategy is effectively implemented with a focus on;

• Extending the lead time of warning

• Improving context appropriateness of warnings

• Enhancing greater participation and ownership of the forecasts by county and affected communities

• Strengthening effective communication and dissemination structure for early warnings

• Enhance use of appropriate channel to alert the affected communities

• Ensure warning messages are understood by users

• Right targeting of warning service to relevant and specific users