Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- No rainfall was received in the county in the month of September 2022.
- The 3-month VCI was 27.14 indicating moderate vegetation deficit. Lagdera and Balambala subcounties are in severe vegetation deficit category.
- Poor to depleted pasture condition was observed in most parts of the county. Only in the southern parts of the county of Ijara, Hulugho and Bodhai subcounties where pasture condition was fair to poor.
- Both household and livestock trekking distances from water sources have increased and were above the long-term averages