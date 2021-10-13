Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Biophysical Indicators

Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Pasture condition was very poor in all livelihood zones with exception of some part of pastoral with poor condition.

The county didn’t receive rain in the month of September 2021  The 3-month VCI was 28.58 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for the month was very poor to poor for all livelihood zone except for some parts of pastoral livelihood zone. Livestock mortality rate of 4 percent was reported.

Average milk production was 1.4 litres against the long term average of 2.1 litres.

Milk consumption was an average of 1.1 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2.03 litres.

Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

The terms of trade were 28 which was below the long term average of 48

The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 12.1 for the month against a long term average of 10.7

Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 12.7 percent which was above the long term mean