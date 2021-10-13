Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Biophysical Indicators
The county didn’t receive rain in the month of September 2021 The 3-month VCI was 28.58 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.
Pasture condition was very poor in all livelihood zones with exception of some part of pastoral with poor condition.
Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Livestock body condition for the month was very poor to poor for all livelihood zone except for some parts of pastoral livelihood zone. Livestock mortality rate of 4 percent was reported.
Average milk production was 1.4 litres against the long term average of 2.1 litres.
Milk consumption was an average of 1.1 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2.03 litres.
Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.
The terms of trade were 28 which was below the long term average of 48
The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 12.1 for the month against a long term average of 10.7
Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 12.7 percent which was above the long term mean
The mean food consumption score was 37.2 which was below the long term average of 40.1.