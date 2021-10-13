Kenya

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county didn’t receive rain in the month of September 2021  The 3-month VCI was 28.58 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.

  • Pasture condition was very poor in all livelihood zones with exception of some part of pastoral with poor condition.

  • Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition for the month was very poor to poor for all livelihood zone except for some parts of pastoral livelihood zone. Livestock mortality rate of 4 percent was reported.

  • Average milk production was 1.4 litres against the long term average of 2.1 litres.

  • Milk consumption was an average of 1.1 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2.03 litres.

  • Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

  • The terms of trade were 28 which was below the long term average of 48

  • The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 12.1 for the month against a long term average of 10.7

  • Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 12.7 percent which was above the long term mean

  • The mean food consumption score was 37.2 which was below the long term average of 40.1.

