28 Oct 2019

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.13 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • There was no rainfall received in the month under review in the entire county. Dry, windy and hot weather persisted throughout the month in the entire county

  • The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months was 30.13 and remained within moderate vegetation deficit category.

  • Al subcounties are in moderate vegetation deficit category except Ijara sub county which is in normal vegetation greeness

  • The current water sources are river, boreholes, and few water pans.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • 88% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition while 12 % reported fair body condition with a score of 3-4

  • The terms of trade for the month was 32 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade reduced.

  • The average livestock return distance to water sources was 28.8km the same as the previous month

  • The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 18% which indicated an increase of 8% when compared with previous month. The severely malnourished rate was 0.2%

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.