Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The current water sources are river, boreholes, and few water pans.

Al subcounties are in moderate vegetation deficit category except Ijara sub county which is in normal vegetation greeness

The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months was 30.13 and remained within moderate vegetation deficit category.

There was no rainfall received in the month under review in the entire county. Dry, windy and hot weather persisted throughout the month in the entire county

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

88% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition while 12 % reported fair body condition with a score of 3-4

The terms of trade for the month was 32 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade reduced.

The average livestock return distance to water sources was 28.8km the same as the previous month