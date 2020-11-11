Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The short rains season started on the 3rd dekad of October, the onset was normal but depressed with a temporal distribution of only 2 days was experienced in some sections of the county. The spatial distributed was un even across the county, few areas reported rainfall and the average amount recorded was 10mm of rain during the month

The average vegetation condition index for month was 58.38. with a declining trend as compared to the previous month. similarly, when compared to the long-term average, the current vegetation condition index is way above the long term average. However, the current vegetation condition index is below the maximum value ever recorded at this particular time of the year.

Pasture condition was generally poor to fair across the livelihood zones while browse condition was fair to poor in the county.