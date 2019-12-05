05 Dec 2019

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Above normal rainfall was received in most parts of the county.

  • The 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) was 37.3 indicating normal vegetation greenness.

  • The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • All sampled communities reported fair livestock body condition

  • The terms of trade for the month was 32 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade reduced.

  • The average livestock return distance to water sources was 24.8km, decrease from 28.8km recorded the previous month

  • The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 16.1 percent compared to 14.7 percent recorded the previous month.

