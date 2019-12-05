Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Above normal rainfall was received in most parts of the county.
The 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) was 37.3 indicating normal vegetation greenness.
The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
All sampled communities reported fair livestock body condition
The terms of trade for the month was 32 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade reduced.
The average livestock return distance to water sources was 24.8km, decrease from 28.8km recorded the previous month
The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 16.1 percent compared to 14.7 percent recorded the previous month.