Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year

Above normal rainfall was received in most parts of the county.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

All sampled communities reported fair livestock body condition

The terms of trade for the month was 32 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade reduced.

The average livestock return distance to water sources was 24.8km, decrease from 28.8km recorded the previous month