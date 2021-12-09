Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The onset of the short rains was on t3rd dekad of November, the performance remains below normal, and average of 15 mm was received during the period

 The 3-monthVCI was25.01 and reduced as compared to the previous month but remained within the moderate vegetation deficit conditions. Lagdera sub county was in the severe vegetation deficit category with a score of 18.99

 The condition of pastures and browse is depleted across the entire County, a situation attributed to delayed onset of the long rains season successive failure of two previous rain seasons

 Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

 Livestock body conditions continue to deteriorate across all species due to non- availability of standing browse and pasture. Most cattle are in very poor body condition and some are recumbent and require support to stand. Sheep, goats and camels as well have very poor body conditions in most parts of the county

 Average milk production per household per day was 1.45 litres, which remained the same as compared to previous month but was below by 19 percent the same period of a bad years.

 The average milk consumption was below the long term average by 52 percent and similarly lower than the same period of bad years by 10 percent.

 Market prices for all livestock species was below the normal ranges due to depressed markets and very poor body condition.

 The terms of trade were 28 which was below the long term average of 29.3

 The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 15.4 for the month against a long term average of 11.2

 Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 13.4 percent.