Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The short rains season started on the 3rd dekad of October which was normal, on the month of November the county received an average of 40mm of rain against a long term average 46. 8mm.The spatial distributed was un even across the county and the temporal distribution was poor across all livelihood zones, few rainy days was reported during the month

▪ The county is in normal vegetation greenness of 36.72 as per the 3 month VCI average for the month as compared to an average vegetation condition index of 58.38. recorded the previous month. The current vegetation condition index is slightly below the long term average and near the base year of 2017. Subcunties of dadaab, township and fafi are in moderate vegetation deficit.

• Pasture condition as observed during the transect drive and interviews with the key informants from communities across all the livelihood zones was generally good to fair to fair though some areas fall under poor pasture condition. The current pasture condition was slightly below the one normally observed at such a time of the year.

• Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources decreased but are slightly above the long term average