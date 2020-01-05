Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• Above normal rainfall was received in most parts of the county during the month.

• The average 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) was 37.3 indicating normal vegetation greenness.

• The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition.

• The terms of trade for the month was 49 kg of maize per goat sold.

• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 18km for the reporting period.

• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 15.6%.