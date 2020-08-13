Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• Some showers were received in few areas on the south while the larger part of the county remains dry as hot dry windy conditions prevailed.

• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 69.17 indicating above normal vegetation greenness condition.

• The water sources were stable and within normal ranges in the month under review

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 66.7% of sampled communities reported good livestock body condition with a score of 1(normal) while 33.3% reported fair body condition with a score of 2(moderate)

• In the local markets the terms of Trade recorded was 62.19 kg of maize per goat sold and is within the normal rages for the month.

• The current average livestock water access as recorded by return trekking distance from grazing areas to water sources was 5.8 km and was within normal ranges.

• The proportion of sampled children under five years at risk of malnutrition was 8.36%