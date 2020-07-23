Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The long rains season cessation was on the 2nd dekad of May 2020 in the ijara sub county which was normal but in the larger Garissa sub counties the season ended on the 3rd dekad of April which was earlier than normal

• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 65.8 which is above normal vegetation greenness condition.

• The state of water sources improved and was normal in the month under review

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 75.40% of sampled communities reported good livestock body condition with a score of 1(normal) while 24.60% reported fair body condition with a score of 2(moderate

• The average terms of trade for the month of May was 64.7 kg of maize per goat sold and is within the normal rages for the month.

• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 4km and was within normal ranges

• The proportion of sampled children under five years at risk of malnutrition was 9.34% as compared to 10.30% recorded the previous month.