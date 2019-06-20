Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The current water sources are river, boreholes, shallow wells and few water pans.

Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with improving trend.

Dadaab ,Lagdera,Township,Balambala and fafi Sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit

Mild rainfall was received in few places in the county - The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months slightly increased from 19.07 to19.13 which indicated severe vegetation deficit category

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

73.9% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 4 while 26.1% reported fair body condition.

The terms of trade for the month was 44.3 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade slightly increased.

The average livestock return distance to water sources was increased to 28km up from 22km in the previous month