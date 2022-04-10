Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Some showers were reported in the south eastern parts of the county on 4th week of March which was poorly distributed both in time and space.
▪ The 3-month VCI was 46.35 showing normal vegetation conditions, however Lagdera sub county had a 3-month VCI of 16.17 indicating severe vegetation deficit conditions
• Pasture condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones with exception of Lagdera sub-county which had entirely depleted pasture condition.
• Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources were slightly below the normal ranges.