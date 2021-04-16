Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Minimal amount of rainfall was received in the county in the month of March 2021

▪ The 3-month VCI was 28.27 indicating moderate vegetation deficit and was below the long-term average for the month.

• Pasture condition was poor across all livelihood zones

• Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long-term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of cattle was fair to poor while that of sheep, goats and camels was fair to good.

• Average milk production was 2.1 litres against the long-term average of 2.4 litres.

• Milk consumption was at an average of 1.5 litres against the long-term average amount of 2.0 litres

• Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 35.8 against the long-term average of 47.

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 10.5 for the month

• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7percent against the long-term mean of 14.3 percent

• The mean food consumption score was 39.4 compared to longterm average of 45.3