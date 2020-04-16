Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The long rains season onset was two dekad earlier than normal in the southern parts of the county and normal on the 3rd dekad of the month in the northern of the county.

• The spatial and temporal distribution was poor

• The average 3-month VCI for the county slightly reduced from 77.88 to 77.84 but is within the above normal vegetation greenness condition.

• The state of water sources improved and was normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 66.7% of sampled communities reported fair livestock body condition with a score of 2 while 33.3% reported good body condition with a score of 1

• The term of trade for the month was 61.3 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power

• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 5.8km and remained stable when compared with previous month.

• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 9.6 %