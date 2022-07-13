Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ An average of 5.7 mm of rainfall was received in the month of June 2022 which was below the long-term mean. ▪ The 3-month VCI was 29.58 indicating moderate vegetation deficit.

• Pasture condition was poor in Lagdera, Balambala, Daadab, upper Fafi and Township sub-counties. In Lower Fafi, Ijara and Hulugho subcounties the pasture condition was fair.

• Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources were above the normal distance ranges.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of camels and goats was fair while that of cattle and sheep was fair to poor.

• Average household milk production was 1.5 litres against the long-term average of 2.0 litres.

• The average milk consumption at household level was 1.2 litres which was below the long-term average.

• Market prices for all livestock species was below the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 33.5 which was below the long-term average of 47.1

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 13.8 for the month which was above the long-term average

• Proportion of children below five years of age at risk of malnutrition was 11.0 percent and was below the long-term average.

• The mean food consumption score for the month was 31.2 which was below the long-term average of 33.9