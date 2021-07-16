Kenya

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received an average of 7.5mm of showers which was below the long term average amount.  The 3-month VCI was 29.37 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.

  • Pasture condition was poor in all livelihood zones with exception of Ijara sub county which had fair pasture condition

  • Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair to poor while that of goats and camels was fair to good.

  • Average milk production was 1.5 litres against the long term average of 2.5 litres.

  • Milk consumption was an average of 1.2 litres which was greatly below the long term average amount of 2.29 litres.

  • Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

  • The terms of trade were 38.1 against the long term average of 51.0

  • The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 11.3 for the month against a long term average of 12.5.

  • Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7.5 percent which was below the long term mean

  • The mean food consumption score was 38.12 which was below the long term average of 41.36.

Related Content