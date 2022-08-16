Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ An average of 2.05 mm of rainfall was received in the month of June 2022 which was below the long-term mean. Drier than usual conditions are expected over localized areas in northern parts of the county

▪ The 3-month VCI was 31.6 indicating moderate vegetation deficit.

• Pasture condition was poor to deplete in Lagdera, Balambala, Daadab and upper Fafi sub-counties. In Lower Fafi, Ijara and Hulugho subcounties the pasture condition was fair to poor.

• Both household and livestock trekking distances from water sources have increased.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of camels and goats was fair while that of cattle and sheep was fair to poor.

• Average household milk production was 1.4 litres against the long-term average of 2.1 litres.

• The average milk consumption at household level was 1.1 litres which was below the long-term average.

• Market prices for goats was above the long-term average while the rest of the livestock species below the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 35.0 which was below the long-term average of 44.71

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 17.2 for the month which was above the long-term average

• Proportion of children below five years of age at risk of malnutrition was 12.3 percent above the long-term average of 10.1

• The mean food consumption score for the month was 20.2 which was below the long-term average of 27.6