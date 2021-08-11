Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Pasture condition was poor in all livelihood zones with exception of Ijara sub county which had fair pasture condition

The 3-month VCI was 25.91 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.

The county received an average of 6.1 mm of showers which was below the long term average amount.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair to poor while that of goats and camels was fair to good.

Average milk production was 1.45 litres against the long term average of 2.31 litres.

Milk consumption was an average of 1.2 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2.16 litres.

Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

The terms of trade were 37.2 against the long term average of The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 8.98 for the month against a long term average of 11.7

Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7.5 percent which was below the long term mean