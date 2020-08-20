Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• The larger part of the county remained dry during the month, however few areas in ijara sub county received off season rains at an average of 35mm within dekad 1 and 2 of the month

• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 68.08 indicating above normal vegetation greenness condition but in decreasing trend as compared to previous months

• The state of water sources was decreasing but within normal ranges in the month under review

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 52% of sampled communities reported good livestock body condition with a score of 1(normal) while 48% reported fair body condition with a score of 2(moderate)

• In the local markets the terms of Trade recorded was 57.14 kg of maize per goat sold and was greatly above the normal STA. for the month.

• The current average livestock water access as recorded by return trekking distance from grazing areas to water sources was 13.6 km and was within normal ranges.

• The proportion of sampled children under five years at risk of malnutrition was 12.5%while the acute malnutrition rate for the month was 1.5%.