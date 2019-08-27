Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
There was no rainfall received in the month under review in the entire county Dry, hot and windy weather condition persisted throughout the month
The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 21.69 to 28.
But remained within moderate vegetation deficit category.
Township subcounty is in severe vegetation deficit
Balambala, daadaab fafi and lagdera subcounties are in moderate vegetation deficit category.
Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with increasing trend..
The current water sources are river, boreholes, and few water pans.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
84% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 3-4 and 8% reported fair and good livestock body condition respectively with a score of 2-3 .
The terms of trade for the month was 41 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade remained the same.
The average livestock return distance to water sources was 25km. When compared with previous month distance decreased by 16%
The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 15.5% indicating above normal.