27 Aug 2019

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • There was no rainfall received in the month under review in the entire county Dry, hot and windy weather condition persisted throughout the month

  • The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 21.69 to 28.
    But remained within moderate vegetation deficit category.

  • Township subcounty is in severe vegetation deficit

  • Balambala, daadaab fafi and lagdera subcounties are in moderate vegetation deficit category.

  • Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with increasing trend..

  • The current water sources are river, boreholes, and few water pans.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • 84% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 3-4 and 8% reported fair and good livestock body condition respectively with a score of 2-3 .

  • The terms of trade for the month was 41 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade remained the same.

  • The average livestock return distance to water sources was 25km. When compared with previous month distance decreased by 16%

  • The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 15.5% indicating above normal.

