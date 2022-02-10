Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county received an average of 4.3 mm off season sowers in the month of January which was below normal

▪ The 3-month VCI was 40.85 indicating normal vegetation greenness and within the normal ranges for the period

• Pasture condition was fair across all livelihood zones with exception of Lagdera sub-county which had poor pasture condition.

• Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources decreased and were shorter than the long-term average distances.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition for all livestock species was generally fair to good.

• Average milk production was 2.4 litres against the long term average of 2.28 litres.

• Milk consumption was averaged at 1.3 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2 litres.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 49 which was above the long term average of 53.83

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 8.53 for the month against the long term average of 10.3

• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 11.2 percent comparable to the longterm average.

• The mean food consumption score was 41.2 which was below the long term average of 43.3