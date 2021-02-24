Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ In the month of January the county received an average of 1.6mm of off season rainfall against a long term average 2.6mm
▪ The 3-month VCI was 38.47 indicating normal vegetation greenness but was below the long term average for the month.
• Pasture condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones
• Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• Livestock body condition of all species was fair condition in all the livelihood zones
• Average milk production was 2.3 litres against the long term average of 2.65 litres.
• Milk consumption was at an average of 2.1 litres against the long term average amount of 2.29 litres
• Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.
• The terms of trade were 44.8against the long term average of 52.
• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 12.11 for the month
• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 6.0 percent. The proportion was 46 percent below the long term average for the month
• The mean food consumption score was 44.3compared to long-term average of 40.2