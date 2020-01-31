Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The short rain season which started in the first dekad of October ended in third dekad of December, however there was some off season rains received during the month of January.
- The average 3-month VCI for the county 74.31 which indicates above normal vegetation greenness condition.
- The state of water sources was normal in the month under review
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition
- The term of trade for the month was 63.7 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power.
- The average livestock return distance to water sources was 4.3km for the reporting period.
- The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 6.2 %