Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ No rainfall was received in the county in the month of February 2021
▪ The 3-month VCI was 31.39 indicating moderate vegetation greenness and was below the long term average for the month.
• Pasture condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones
• Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• Livestock body condition of cattle was fair to poor while that of sheep, goats and camels was fair to good.
• Average milk production was 2.16 litres against the long term average of 2.5 litres.
• Milk consumption was at an average of 1.8 litres against the long term average amount of 2.16 litres
• Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.
• The terms of trade were 33.8 against the long term average of 49.
• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 9.78 for the month
• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7.2 percent against the longterm mean of 15.46
• The mean food consumption score was 42.4 compared to longterm average of 43.1