Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ No rainfall was received in the county in the month of February 2021

▪ The 3-month VCI was 31.39 indicating moderate vegetation greenness and was below the long term average for the month.

• Pasture condition was fair to poor across all livelihood zones

• Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of cattle was fair to poor while that of sheep, goats and camels was fair to good.

• Average milk production was 2.16 litres against the long term average of 2.5 litres.

• Milk consumption was at an average of 1.8 litres against the long term average amount of 2.16 litres

• Market prices for all livestock species remained within the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 33.8 against the long term average of 49.

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 9.78 for the month

• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7.2 percent against the longterm mean of 15.46

• The mean food consumption score was 42.4 compared to longterm average of 43.1