Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators*

• Off season rains was received in the county in the month under review.

• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 77.88 which indicates above normal vegetation greenness condition.

• The state of water sources was normal during this period.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition

• The term of trade for the month was 66 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power and an increase when compared with previous month.

• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 5.8km for the reporting period.

• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 8 %