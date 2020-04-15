Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
- Biophysical Indicators*
• Off season rains was received in the county in the month under review.
• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 77.88 which indicates above normal vegetation greenness condition.
• The state of water sources was normal during this period.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition
• The term of trade for the month was 66 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power and an increase when compared with previous month.
• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 5.8km for the reporting period.
• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 8 %