Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Biophysical Indicators

Onset of the rains was in the 3rd dekad of November which was late as compared to normal .In the month of December an average of 42 mm of rainfall was received against a long term average 50mm.

The distribution was poor in terms of time and space, the northern parts of the county remained dry during the month.

The 3-monthVCI of 17.45 was in severe vegetation deficit conditions and reduced as compared to the previous month

Lagdera sub county was in the extreme vegetation deficit category with a score of 9.09

The condition of pasture and browse slightly improved in the southern and south-eastern parts of the county and remained depleted in northern parts ( Balambala and Lagdera subcounties), pasture and browse remain below the seasonal levels due to poor performance of the short rains season so far

Livestock trekking distances to water sources reduced but was above the long term average.