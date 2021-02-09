Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The onset of short rains season was on the 3rd dekad of October which was normal. In the month of December an average of 11.4 mm of rainfall was received against the long term amount of 19.9mm. The rains were depressed. ▪ The 3-month VCI was 41.82 indicating normal vegetation greenness.

• Pasture condition was generally fair across all livelihood zones • Both household distances and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of all species was generally fair to good condition in all the livelihood zones • Average milk production was 2.4 litres against the long term average of 1.9 litres.

• Milk consumption was at an average of 1.8 litres which was above normal.

• Market prices for all livestock species remained above the long term average.

• The terms of trade were 43.9 kilograms of maize upon sale of a goat which was above the long term average.

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 10.54 for the month • Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 7.1 percent.

• The mean food consumption score was 47.5 which was above normal