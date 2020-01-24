24 Jan 2020

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall was received in most parts of the county during the month.

  • The average 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) increased from 37.3 to 63. 11 indicating very good vci condition.

  • The state of water sources was normal in the month under review

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition

  • The term of trade for the month was 57 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power.

  • The average livestock return distance to water sources was 7km for the reporting period.

  • The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 12.2 %

