Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Moderate to heavy rainfall was received in most parts of the county during the month.
The average 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) increased from 37.3 to 63. 11 indicating very good vci condition.
The state of water sources was normal in the month under review
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition
The term of trade for the month was 57 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power.
The average livestock return distance to water sources was 7km for the reporting period.
The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 12.2 %