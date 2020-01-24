Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The state of water sources was normal in the month under review

The average 3-month vegetation condition index (VCI) increased from 37.3 to 63. 11 indicating very good vci condition.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was received in most parts of the county during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

All sampled communities reported good livestock body condition

The term of trade for the month was 57 kg of maize per goat sold which indicate favourable purchasing power.

The average livestock return distance to water sources was 7km for the reporting period.