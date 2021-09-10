Kenya
Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county received no rainfall during the month and largely remains dry.
▪ The 3-month VCI was 25.91 indicating moderate vegetation deficits and was below the long term average for the period.subcounties of Daadab and Lagdera are in the severe vegetation deficit category.
• Pasture condition was poor in all livelihood zones with exception of Ijara sub county which had fair pasture condition
• Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources increased and were above the long term average.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
• Livestock body condition for cattle and sheep was fair to poor while that of goats and camels was fair to good.
• Average milk production was 1.45 litres against the long term average of 2.31 litres.
• Milk consumption was an average of 1.2 litres which was below the long term average amount of 2.16 litres.
• Market prices for all livestock species declined drastically below the normal ranges.
• The terms of trade were 31.2 against the long term average of 48
• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 8.98 for the month against a long term average of 11.7