Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

• There was no rainfall received in the month under review in the entire county Dry, hot and windy weather condition persisted throughout the month
• The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 28 to 30.47.
But remained within moderate vegetation deficit category.

• Al subcounties are in moderate vegetation deficit category except Ijara sub county which is in normal vegetation greeness
• The current water sources are river, boreholes, and few water pans.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 92% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 3-4 and 8% reported fair livestock body condition with a score of 2-3
• The terms of trade for the month was 39 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade slightly reduced.
• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 28.6km. When compared with previous month distance decreased by14.4%
• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 16.6% indicating above normal. severely malnourished at 0.3%

