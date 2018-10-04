Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
There was light showers received in southern part of the county in the 1ST &2nd dekad of the month.
The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months reduced from 81.83 to 77 but remained in the above normal vegetation greenness.
All the sub counties fall in the above normal vegetation greenness
The current water sources are pans and dams, rivers, traditional water wells shallow wells, boreholes and piped water system.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
100% of sampled households reported good livestock body condition
The terms of trade for the month was at 54.6 kg of maize per goat sold. And remained the same when compared with the previous month.
No livestock migration was reported
The current average livestock return distances from grazing field to water sources increased from 14. 7km.to 16.6km
The malnutrition rate of children under five years mid at risk levels increased from 8.7% to 14.1%. severely