04 Oct 2018

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • There was light showers received in southern part of the county in the 1ST &2nd dekad of the month.

  • The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months reduced from 81.83 to 77 but remained in the above normal vegetation greenness.

  • All the sub counties fall in the above normal vegetation greenness

  • The current water sources are pans and dams, rivers, traditional water wells shallow wells, boreholes and piped water system.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • 100% of sampled households reported good livestock body condition

  • The terms of trade for the month was at 54.6 kg of maize per goat sold. And remained the same when compared with the previous month.

  • No livestock migration was reported

  • The current average livestock return distances from grazing field to water sources increased from 14. 7km.to 16.6km

  • The malnutrition rate of children under five years mid at risk levels increased from 8.7% to 14.1%. severely

