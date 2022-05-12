Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ An average of 17.85 mm of rainfall was received in the month of April which was below normal.

▪ The 3-month VCI was 31.18 indicating moderate vegetation deficit conditions

• Pasture condition was fair in most parts of the county except Lagdera sub-county which had depleted pasture condition.

• Both household and livestock trekking distances to water sources were within the normal ranges.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• Livestock body condition of camels and goats was fair while that of cattle and sheep was fair to poor.

• Average household milk production was 2.3 litres against the long term average of 2.26 litres.

• The average milk consumption at household level was 2.3 litres which was within the normal ranges.

• Market prices for all livestock species was within the normal ranges.

• The terms of trade were 35.1 which was below the long term average of 46.47.

• The mean coping strategy index (CSI) was 10.2 for the month against the long term average of 13.7

• Proportion of children below five years at risk of malnutrition was 11.1 percent, above the long-term average of 13.5

• The mean food consumption score for the month was 37.5 which was below the long term average of 38.9