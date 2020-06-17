Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

** Biophysical Indicators**

• The long rains season continued with enhanced intensity from previous month.

• The spatial distribution was fair but with poor temporal distribution, the cumulative amount of rainfall recorded was 52mm across the county.

• The average 3-month VCI for the county was 68.44 with an indication of above normal vegetation greenness condition.

• The state of water sources improved and was normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

• 66.7% of sampled communities reported good livestock body condition with a score of 1 while 33.3% reported good body condition with a score of 2

• The average terms of trade for April was 61.60 kg of maize per goat sold as compared to 61.30 kg of maize recorded in March.

• The average livestock return distance to water sources was 5.7km and was within normal ranges

• The mid at risk levels for children under five years was 10.30 %