Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019
*Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The expected onset of the long rains season delayed and there was no rainfall reported during the month
The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 18.34 to 19.07 of severe vegetation deficit category
Dadaab subcounty is in extreme vegetation deficit category of 9.95 .\
Lagdera ,Township,Balambala and fafi Sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit
Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with improving trend.
The current water sources are river, boreholes and few water pans.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
75% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 4 while 7.4% reported fair body condition and 17.9% reported good body condition.
The terms of trade for the month was 40.6 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade slightly increased.
The average livestock return distance to water sources was remained the same at 22km.
The mid at risk levels for under five years’ children were 21.7% and increased when compared with the previous month.