Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

*Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The expected onset of the long rains season delayed and there was no rainfall reported during the month

The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 18.34 to 19.07 of severe vegetation deficit category

Dadaab subcounty is in extreme vegetation deficit category of 9.95 .\

Lagdera ,Township,Balambala and fafi Sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit

Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with improving trend.