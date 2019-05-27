27 May 2019

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 27 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (924.48 KB)

*Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The expected onset of the long rains season delayed and there was no rainfall reported during the month

  • The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 18.34 to 19.07 of severe vegetation deficit category

  • Dadaab subcounty is in extreme vegetation deficit category of 9.95 .\

  • Lagdera ,Township,Balambala and fafi Sub counties are in severe vegetation deficit

  • Ijara sub county is in normal vegetation greeness with improving trend.

  • The current water sources are river, boreholes and few water pans.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

  • 75% of sampled communities reported poor livestock body condition with a score of 4 while 7.4% reported fair body condition and 17.9% reported good body condition.

  • The terms of trade for the month was 40.6 kg of maize per goat sold, when compared with the previous month the terms of trade slightly increased.

  • The average livestock return distance to water sources was remained the same at 22km.

  • The mid at risk levels for under five years’ children were 21.7% and increased when compared with the previous month.

