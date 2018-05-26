26 May 2018

Garissa County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Biophysical Indicators
- Normal to above normal well distributed in time and space rainfall was received during the month.
- The average greenness for the county as per the vegetation condition index for 3 months increased from 12.63 to 45.5, from severe vegetation deficit category to normal greenness.
- 91.1% of households sampled reported good pasture while 8.9% reported fair pasture condition.
- Water sources currently in use are boreholes, River Tana, Benane spring and water pans. Higher percentage of both livestock and household depend on water pans and natural depression.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
- 91.1% of sampled households reported good livestock body condition, 8.5% reported fair body condition and 0.4% reported poor body condition.
- The terms of trade recorded at 41.7kg of maize per sale of goat and was not favourable to pastoralist.
- No livestock migration was reported.
- The current average livestock return distances from grazing field to water sources was 5km.
- The malnutrition rate of children under five years mid at risk levels was 18.1%, moderately malnourished level was 0.9% while severely malnourished category reduced to 1.8.

