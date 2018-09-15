15 Sep 2018

Four taken ill amid cholera fears in Tharaka-Nithi County

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 15 Sep 2018 View Original

By ALEX NJERU

A woman from Muragara village, Tharaka-Nithi County, and her children, have been diagnosed with cholera-like symptoms, raising fears of the disease outbreak in the region.

Ms Elda Mukwanjeru and her three children, who were suffering from severe diarrhoea and vomiting, were on Thursday rushed to Chuka Consolata Mission Hospital.

Another child from the neighbourhood was also taken to the same facility on Friday night with similar symptoms.

Ms Mukwanjeru told journalists that they were treated and discharged on Saturday. “Doctors at the hospital told us that we had cholera,” said Ms Mukwanjeru.

CHOLERA SYMPTOMS

“At first, I thought the children had eaten something poisonous but when I also started exhibiting the same symptoms, we rushed to hospital,” she said.

County Public Health Officer, Cornelius Muendo has, however, dismissed fears of cholera outbreak arguing that if it were cholera, many people could have been affected so far.

“There is no cause for alarm because if it is cholera outbreak, many people could have been affected,” said Mr Muendo.

Residents, Saselasia Kageni and Pius Mbae said cholera outbreak could be due to contamination of Tungu river. They said residents have been washing their clothes in the river from where they also fetch water for domestic use. They asked county government to ensure the situation is arrested before it spreads to other regions.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

“We are worried that more people could be infected if the county government does not intervene and take preventive measures,” said Mr Mbae.

Mr John Mugendi, another resident, asked county health officers to stop dismissing the cholera outbreak claims as false before conducting thorough investigations.

“The last time there was cholera outbreak in Magutuni and Kathwana areas, county health officers dismissed the reports until Kenya Red Cross officials confirmed that three people had died of the disease,” said Mr Mugendi.

