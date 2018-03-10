10 Mar 2018

Food prices rise in Coast as drought takes toll

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original

In Summary
- Indigenous vegetables from Likoni, Kilifi and Kwale are decreasing and traders have to reduce the size sold.

Food prices in the coast region are on the increase due to prolonged drought.

In Mombasa’s Kongowea market, traders are decrying low supply of food produce.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, cereal trader Haward Keya said they had to increase the prices because of low supplies.

“We are witnessing few customers in our stalls. Money circulating in the market is little and suppliers are bringing less produce than before,” Mr Keya said.

Mr Keya said a 2kg packet of maize flour is now Sh110, up from Sh90.

Most of the cereals come from as far Busia County and some rice originates from Somalia.

“Before we used to supply cereals to Kilifi and Kwale counties but our customers have reduced. Also, green grams and cowpeas are in low season,” he said.

George Kiarie, who sells vegetables, said cabbage supply has dropped.

“Cabbage sells at Sh50 to Sh120 because the supply has reduced. The customers are few because the price is high,” Mr Kiarie said.

Indigenous vegetables from Likoni, Kilifi and Kwale are decreasing and traders have to reduce the size sold.

Onions are trading at between Sh800 and Sh1,300 and they are imported from Tanzania.

Beans are at Sh120 per kilo, up from Sh80.

Dry maize fetches Sh40 per kilo, up from Sh35.

In Taita Taveta residents are now forced to dig deeper into their pockets to get basic commodities, especially food.

A vegetable vendor at Voi market David Mwasi said prices of vegetable are set to continue rising due to supply shortage.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.