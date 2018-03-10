Food prices rise in Coast as drought takes toll

In Summary

- Indigenous vegetables from Likoni, Kilifi and Kwale are decreasing and traders have to reduce the size sold.

Food prices in the coast region are on the increase due to prolonged drought.

In Mombasa’s Kongowea market, traders are decrying low supply of food produce.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, cereal trader Haward Keya said they had to increase the prices because of low supplies.

“We are witnessing few customers in our stalls. Money circulating in the market is little and suppliers are bringing less produce than before,” Mr Keya said.

Mr Keya said a 2kg packet of maize flour is now Sh110, up from Sh90.

Most of the cereals come from as far Busia County and some rice originates from Somalia.

“Before we used to supply cereals to Kilifi and Kwale counties but our customers have reduced. Also, green grams and cowpeas are in low season,” he said.

George Kiarie, who sells vegetables, said cabbage supply has dropped.

“Cabbage sells at Sh50 to Sh120 because the supply has reduced. The customers are few because the price is high,” Mr Kiarie said.

Onions are trading at between Sh800 and Sh1,300 and they are imported from Tanzania.

Beans are at Sh120 per kilo, up from Sh80.

Dry maize fetches Sh40 per kilo, up from Sh35.

In Taita Taveta residents are now forced to dig deeper into their pockets to get basic commodities, especially food.

A vegetable vendor at Voi market David Mwasi said prices of vegetable are set to continue rising due to supply shortage.