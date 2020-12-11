Kenya + 7 more
Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Kenya (October 2020)
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS
This dashboard provides an analysis of trends in population mobility observed at four (4) flow monitoring points (FMP) at official border points along Kenya and Uganda border(at Malaba and Busia) as well as Kenya and United Republic of Tanzania border (at Namanga and Lunga lunga). A total of 4,670 were observed during the month of October.
