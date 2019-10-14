Floods: Seven-year-old boy killed, man injured in Mandera

In Summary

By MANASE OTSIALO

Heavy rains currently pounding parts of Mandera County has claimed one life and left a man fighting for his life at Elwak Sub County Hospital.

Wargadud Township Chief, Adow Abdi Mohamed said a seven-year-old boy was swept away by flash floods as he slept in their house on Saturday night.

“We are in a dilemma since every part of this town is flooded. A seven-year-old boy has died while another person is in hospital,” said Mr Mohamed on Sunday.

CHOLERA

The administrator expressed fears of a possible cholera outbreak in the area since most toilets have been washed away.

“We are a risk of contracting waterborne diseases like cholera since floods have washed away toilets,” he said.