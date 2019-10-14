14 Oct 2019

Floods: Seven-year-old boy killed, man injured in Mandera

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

In Summary

Wargadud Township Chief, Adow Abdi Mohamed expressed fears of a possible cholera outbreak since most toilets have been washed away.

A local Red Cross office indicated parts of Mandera West including Takaba town and Gither wards are the most affected by floods.

By MANASE OTSIALO

Heavy rains currently pounding parts of Mandera County has claimed one life and left a man fighting for his life at Elwak Sub County Hospital.

Wargadud Township Chief, Adow Abdi Mohamed said a seven-year-old boy was swept away by flash floods as he slept in their house on Saturday night.

“We are in a dilemma since every part of this town is flooded. A seven-year-old boy has died while another person is in hospital,” said Mr Mohamed on Sunday.

CHOLERA

The administrator expressed fears of a possible cholera outbreak in the area since most toilets have been washed away.

“We are a risk of contracting waterborne diseases like cholera since floods have washed away toilets,” he said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.