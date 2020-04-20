Floods, mudslides wreak havoc in Elgeyo-Marakwet

Several people are feared dead and property worth thousands of shillings destroyed by flash floods and mudslides along the Elgeyo-Marakwet/West Pokot border.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Police Commander John Mwinzi said several areas have been cut off, including Chesogon centre.

"We have received reports the area has been hit by landslides and floods. Reports are that so many people have been affected. We have a challenge of accessing the area because all bridges have been swept away," Mr Mwinzi said.

Mr Mwinzi called on the national government to provide helicopters to aid them in assessing the situation.

Marakwet East Police Commander Vincent Kitili also said they are unable to access the area.

Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Were Simiyu said they are trying to establish the extent of the damage.

"We have received reports that Chesogon market, the Technical Training Institute, the police post and the primary school there have been submerged," said Mr Simiyu.