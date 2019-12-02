Floods destroy crops, displace families in Western and Nyanza

By Nation Team

Several families in Western and Nyanza regions are counting their losses following the heavy rains that are pounding the country.

In Kisumu County, at least 600 people have been displaced in fresh floods after River Nyando broke its banks.

PROPERTY DESTROYED

Residents of Kakola Ombaka area on Sunday experienced floods that destroyed property. The worst hit villages were Kariwindi South, Kanyipola and Kasambura-Kamahawa.

Residents said the floods that started on Wednesday spilled into the villages and marooned houses, schools and churches.

Some managed to rescue their animals and household items using boats. Ms Jane Omondi, a mother of three lost her chicken and crops.