Flooding in Eastern Kenya Situation Report No. 2 | May 16, 2018

BY THE NUMBERS

311,164 people displaced

132 confirmed dead

40 counties affected

Source: UNOCHA. Flash Update #5 Floods in Kenya. 10 May 2018

NEW INFORMATION AND HIGHLIGHTS

Lutheran World Relief has committed an initial $25,000 for food and non-food item distribution in one of the temporary camps in Tana River County, which currently hosts about 3,000 families.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Floods and heavy rains in Kenya have now displaced at least 311,164 people across the country. The death toll has risen to 132 people and 33 have been injured according to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS). More than 100,000 people are affected in Tana River County alone.

On May 9, a dam in Nakuru burst killing at least 30 people and forcing 500 households to seek shelter, according to KRCS. The latest OCHA Flash Update reports that, while the extent of the total damage remains unknown, 6,000 livestock have been killed and nearly 8,500 hectares of farmland are submerged. On May 15, the Government of Kenya issued a warning to those living in Tana County that the Masinga Dam will reach capacity in the coming days and residents should seek higher ground immediately.

The climate outlook for May 2018 indicates continued above-normal rainfall in Western and Central Kenya. KRCS says it may be four months until families are able to return to their homes.

Emergency shelter, food supplies and non-food items (NFI) are needed as the displaced population increases. Health concerns are on the rise, with a focus on the prevention of cholera due to the lack of sanitation, and malaria and chikungunya as a result of increases in the mosquito population due to standing water.

INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE EFFORTS

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has distributed emergency NFI kits to 15,000 households in Tana, Homa Bay North and Nakuru. There continues to be high demand for NFIs, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, and shelter materials; however, current inventory stocks are unable to meet the ongoing needs.

Water and sanitation interventions remain a priority to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Assessments are still underway to determine the extent of the needs.