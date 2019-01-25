First Person: Returning to Dadaab

"Refugees here need freedom and dignity to earn a decent living, but most feel abandoned and forgotten"

By Moulid Hujale Moulid Hujale is a Somali journalist covering humanitarian news and the Horn of Africa

Three main camps – Ifo, Dagahaley, and Hagadera – make up the Dadaab refugee complex; the no man’s land lost in between Kenya and Somalia where I spent most of my childhood.

I was just 10 years old when my family fled the civil war in Somalia and settled there in 1999. What was meant to be a temporary move turned out to be permanent. Dadaab became my home-away-from-home.

