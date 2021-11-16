First Greek COVAX doses arrive in Kenya and Syria

The first shipments of a 3 million dose pledge to COVAX thus far by Greece have arrived in Kenya (376,800 doses) and Syria (144,000). This builds on previous funding commitments of EUR 1.5 million to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (Gavi COVAX AMC).

Geneva, 16 November 2021 -- As part of a pledge of 3 million doses to COVAX by the Hellenic Republic, 376,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Kenya and 144,000 in Syria. Greece's donation is part of a broader Team Europe commitment to equitable access, with the European Commission and European countries working alongside COVAX to provide millions of doses to countries around the world.

Greece's dose donation pledge comes on top of a previous funding commitment of EUR 1.5 million to support Gavi countries' response to the COVID-19 pandemic; through Gavi's COVAX Advance Market Commitment (Gavi COVAX AMC), made by Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the Coronavirus Global Response Conference on April 4th. That new funding will support lower-income countries' response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting health systems.

"At this critical period in modern global history, the expression of solidarity is essential and a responsibility of all," said Dr Mina Gaga, Greek Alternate Minister of Health. "Greece is committed to support, advocate and accelerate vaccination efforts for countries most in need. Greece has already pledged to share 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with lower-income economies through the COVAX Facility and commits to further increase its contribution. It is with great pleasure that we witness our first donations through COVAX reach Syria & Kenya today. Humanity is facing an unprecedented challenge. We stand united."

"I am exceedingly grateful to the Hellenic Republic for its commitment to equitable access to vaccines," added Ms Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Gavi Managing Director for Resource Mobilisation, Private Sector Partnerships and Innovative Finance. "This first shipment, as part of a donation of 3 million doses and a pledge of EUR 1.5 million in funding, will mean more people are protected and we can move closer to ending the acute phase of the pandemic."

These doses donated by Greece are produced by the AstraZeneca manufacturing network. Donating through COVAX helps to increase vaccine coverage, ensures that no dose goes to waste, and helps to bring an end to the acute phase of the pandemic. The design and operationalization of the COVAX dose sharing mechanism is being supported by a contribution of CAD 5 million from Canada.

The donation of doses via COVAX are enabled via tripartite agreements between Gavi, manufacturers, and donating countries. COVAX shipments to countries are enabled by delivery partners UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Over 1.3 billion doses have already been pledged to COVAX by a number of countries in response to short-term supply challenges and the rise of new variants. Working with donor governments to operationalise growing numbers of dose-sharing pledges, COVAX expects to see more deliveries of donated doses in the weeks and months to come.

About COVAX

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator , is co-led by CEPI, Gavi and WHO -- working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, PAHO, the World Bank, and others. It is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high-income and lower-income countries.

Gavi's role in COVAX

Gavi leads on procurement and delivery at scale for COVAX: designing and managing the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its traditional Alliance partners UNICEF and WHO, along with governments, on country readiness and delivery. As part of this role, Gavi hosts the Office of the COVAX Facility to coordinate the operation and governance of the mechanism as a whole, holds financial and legal relationships with 193 Facility participants, and manages the COVAX Facility deals portfolio: negotiating advance purchase agreements with manufacturers of promising vaccine candidates to secure doses on behalf of all COVAX Facility participants. Gavi also coordinates design, operationalisation and fundraising for the Gavi COVAX AMC, the mechanism that provides access to donor-funded doses of vaccine to 92 lower-income economies. As part of this work, Gavi provides funding and oversight for UNICEF procurement and delivery of vaccines to all AMC participants -- operationalising the advance purchase agreements between Gavi and manufacturers -- as well as support for partners' and governments work on readiness and delivery. This includes tailored support to governments, UNICEF, WHO and other partners for cold chain equipment, technical assistance, syringes, vehicles, and other aspects of the vastly complex logistical operation for delivery. Gavi also co-designed, raises funds for and supports the operationalisation of the AMC's no-fault compensation mechanism as well as the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation -- over 888 million children -- and prevented more than 15 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningitis and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation and reaching the unvaccinated children still being left behind, employing innovative finance and the latest technology -- from drones to biometrics -- to save millions more lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Gavi is a co-convener of COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). In its role Gavi is focused on procurement and delivery for COVAX: coordinating the design, implementation and administration of the COVAX Facility and the Gavi COVAX AMC and working with its Alliance partners UNICEF and WHO, along with governments, on country readiness and delivery.

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organizations that fund Gavi's work here.

