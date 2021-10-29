Feed the future Kenya livestock market systems activity: Strengthening Community Capacities for Resilience and Growth

This report highlights Year 3 achievements of the USAID-funded Livestock Market Systems (LMS) Program which is being implemented in Isiolo, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, and Garissa Counties in Northern Kenya. The achievements are featured under the three main objectives of the program which are strengthened institutions, systems and governance, improved human capital, and collaborative action and learning for community empowerment.

Mercy Corps, which is implementing LMS program under the objective of Strengthening Community Capacities through Resilience and Growth (SCCRG), achieved the following;