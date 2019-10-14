14 Oct 2019

Fear of disease outbreak as heavy floods hit Mombasa

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

In Summary

The most affected areas are Nyali, Kisauni, Kongowea, Kaa Chonjo and parts of Mombasa CBD.

The floods made many roads inaccessible including Links Road in Nyali, Fidel Odinga Road and Mikindani estate.

County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said there have been no casualties reported as a result of the heavy flooding.

By SIAGO CECE

Mombasa residents have expressed fears of possible outbreak of water-borne diseases as heavy downpour continues pounding the region.

The heavy rains that have been pounding the region since Friday afternoon last week have flooded most parts of the county, rendering most roads impassable.

The most affected areas are Nyali, Kisauni, Kongowea, Kaa Chonjo and parts of the Mombasa central business district. These areas were on Sunday heavily flooded after long hours of rains that began on Saturday night.

In Bamburi, various estates were flooded with water filling roads, making it difficult for residents move. Motorists had difficulties wading through the flooded tourist city.

POOR DRAINAGE

Poor drainage has been blamed for the floods in the major roads linking Mombasa island to the north coast.

